Smart helmet startup Forcite has been making noise for years now. The brand’s MK1 model launched in its home country of Australia in July, 2019. Forcite delivered 1,380 MK1 units during that campaign, but the company reported an additional 14,000 people (from the U.S., Europe, and Australia) populating its waiting list. The Australian firm hopes to meet that worldwide demand with its MK1S model and entering the Italian market with the tech-rich lid is the ideal way to kick off that initiative.

Introduced in April, 2022, the MK1S stands apart from conventional helmets thanks to its patented RAYDAR system. A camera integrated into the chin bar not only records at 1080p (60fps) resolution but also captures excellent footage in low lighting. That all-seeing eye helps the system identify safety hazards, relaying the threat to the user via a color-coded peripheral LED display.

The technology is far from a one-trick pony, though. Equipped with Forcite’s handlebar-mounted controller, riders are also afforded music, phone, volume, camera, and navigation control on the go. Harman Kardon speakers complete the user interface, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity accommodating an array of devices and apps. However, all those whizbang features mean nothing if the helmet doesn’t protect the rider in the event of a crash.

The carbon-fiber shell maximizes both lightweight construction and safety while the 3D-formed cheek pads and crown liner optimize comfort. Eight ventilation ports prioritize airflow but sweat-wicking materials assist in the hottest of conditions. All the while, a fog-resistant Pinlock-compatible visor preserves visibility, and a dropdown sunscreen shields the rider from harmful rays.

The cutting-edge MK1S will hit the Italian market with ECE 22.05 approval and a €1,299 ($1,395 USD) price tag. Forcite has been making noise for some years now, but it's time for the startup to take its business to the next level with the MK1S.