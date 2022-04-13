Australian Smart Helmet Startup Forcite Introduces The MK1S

We’ve seen it coming for some time now, and several aftermarket manufacturers have been developing products to turn ordinary helmets into smart lids. However, now the smart helmet looks like it’s inching ever closer to becoming a reality. We’ve talked about Forcite helmets a bunch of times before. The Australian startup seeks to blaze a trail in the world of smart, connected helmets. Now, the company has launched its flagship model, the MK1S.

The MK1S takes everything you know about smart helmets and turns it up to eleven. Forcite has spent years in research and development, and has thrown in some of the most cutting-edge technology into this smart helmet. Suffice it to say that no other helmet comes close to the level of intelligence the MK1S brings to the table. For starters, it promises superb comfort and aero—essential attributes for any top-shelf lid. On top of that, it comes with built-in, Harman Kardon high-definition speakers, as well as a host of other nifty technology that effectively eliminates the need for an intercom system and an action camera.

Forcite has been able to make the MK1S a reality thanks to public equity crowdfunding, and the new MK1S is now avaialnle for preorder on Forcite’s official website linked below. Diving in a little bit deeper in terms of tech, the MK1S helmet features Forcite’s patented RAYDAR system which combines Formula 1-derived LED tech, audio interaction, a military-grade camera setup, and a handlebar-mounted controller. This makes all of the helmet’s features readily accessible without having to take your hands off the bars.

Furthermore, it boasts a battery life of up to seven hours when using all the smart features, save for the camera. Forcite notes that using the camera drops battery life to around three or four hours. As for charging time, the helmet comes with a USB-C charging port, and takes approximately 90 minutes to juice up. Of course, it features Bluetooth smartphone pairing, allows you to make and answer phone calls, as well as access the usual Siri or Google Assistant functionality of your mobile device. Forcite looks to include Bluetooth 5.0 functionality by 2023.

The Forcite MK1S helmet is built-to-order in Sydney, and will be custom built to suit the size, finish, and customization options of each client. It’s isn’t a cheap helmet by any means, retailing at $1,299 AUD (translating to around $970 USD), but it does present itself with some really good value for money, considering how much tech has been packed into this helmet. Orders are expected to begin deliveries come June, 2022.