On March 27-30, 2023, the International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA) convened for the first time since 2020. The Spring Congress occurred in New Delhi, India, and marked the international organization’s 75th anniversary. During the assembly, members appointed the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) Vice President and Yamaha Motor Europe CEO Eric de Seynes as IMMA President for the 2023-2025 term.

“My professional career in the service of motorcycles has given me many surprises and great satisfactions. This election to the position of President of IMMA is a new one,” acknowledged de Seynes. “I succeed Rakesh Sharma (Executive Director of Bajaj) with whom the transfer was held in an extremely cordial atmosphere.”

De Seynes adds his latest title to a decorated resume. He competed as a motorcycle racer in 1974 before taking on the Paris-Dakar in 1982. After assuming numerous leadership positions in the motorcycle industry, de Seynes became the first non-Japanese President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe. Now, he aims to apply all that experience to promoting new technological advancements across the motorcycle industry.

“In agreement with the Steering Committee, I have set myself two major objectives for this mandate,” added de Seynes, “pursue efforts in terms of the security of our users, particularly in southern countries (Africa, South America, India) in conjunction with our regional and national associations, include motorized two-wheelers in mobility modernization and decarbonization plans our products have many advantages (size, lightness, consumption and emissions, battery capacity) and represent a relevant solution for society in this period of environmental transformation as long as we adopt the right technology according to the uses.”

Newly elected IMMA Vice President Johannes Loman will help de Seynes achieve his goals. The new second-in-command also holds a position as PT Astra International Tbk Indonesia Director as well as Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries (FAMI) and Association of Indonesia Motrocycle Industry (AISI) President. IMMA may not have convened since 2020, but it seems like the organization will be in good hands until 2025.