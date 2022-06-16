Piaggio Group Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation Michele Colaninno is a busy man. Aside from his post at Piaggio, Colaninno is also the founder and Chair of Piaggio Fast Forward, a U.S.-based robotics company, and the CEO and COO of the Immsi Group, a Milan Stock Exchange-listed financial, real estate, and industrial holding company.

Apparently, three jobs aren’t enough for Colaninno, and the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) just named the Piaggio executive the new President of the Brussels, Belgium-based organization. The Colaninno administration coincides with ACEM’s latest restructuring, which also appoints KTM CEO Stefan Pierer, BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm, and Yamaha Motor Europe President Eric de Seynes as the association’s three new Vice Presidents.

“As new ACEM President, I am very grateful to the other motorcycle manufacturers for trusting the Piaggio Group in this prestigious and challenging role that I will carry out with the greatest commitment,” stated Colaninno. “I look forward to working with all members of the association promoting our priorities described in Vision 2030+, the ACEM’s strategy document to respond to future mobility needs in an increasingly sustainable world.

Europe’s Fit for 55 package aims to make good on the goals established by the European Green Deal and European Climate Law, which sets out to slash CO2 emissions by 55 percent by 2030. To align with the Fit for 55 initiative, ACEM proposed its Vision 2030+ strategic plan in November, 2021. The European motorcycle industry will develop alternative fuel and electric mobility options while pursuing decarbonization goals under Vision 2030+. The presenters also promoted cooperative efforts such as the Swappable Batteries Consortium.

“As part of this Vision, the European motorcycle industry will keep working to bring innovative and low carbon vehicles to the market, for commuting, leisure, and urban mobility,” added Colaninno. “Also, as part of Vision 2030+, we will intensify our dialogue with the EU institutions and we will boost industry cooperation in strategic areas, such as connectivity, safety, and electrification.”