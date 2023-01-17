2023 is indeed a new year, but for one manufacturer who goes by the name of Suzuki, 2023 marks more than just a new year. You see, the company is bustling with changes—most of which geared toward sustainability. This was most evidenced by the company's withdrawal from the world of racing, as well as a variety of new models for the global market.

Could 2023 finally be the year that Suzuki will emerge from the woodwork, after years of having a reputation for lagging behind in terms of tech and innovation? Maybe so, as changes to the company's management across multiple markets are taking place. In the French market, for example, Suzuki has appointed a new President, Daiki Yoshimiya. Now, Yoshimiya is no stranger to Suzuki. At 51 years of age, he has been employed by the company since 1993, he entered the international marketing department in Japan. He has since handled a number of posts involving Japan's export markets.

Daiki Yoshimiya takes the place of Tomoyuki Shimazaki, who has been the President of Suzuki France SAS since 2018. In Suzuki France's official press release, Yoshimiya stated, "I am particularly happy to take up my duties at a pivotal moment. The teams of the three divisions—auto, motorcycle and marine—are efficient and the Brand can count on Networks of dealers, distributors and trusted partners. My goal is to maintain and further enhance customer satisfaction and to continue Suzuki's development through Brand innovation and strategy."

Prior to moving to the French market, Daiki Yoshimiya was the marketing manager of Suzuki's automotive and motorcycle sectors for the South American market. Now handling all the operations of Suzuki's automotive, motorcycle, and marine initiatives in the French market, Yoshimiya will oversee the go-to-market of some of the company's most awaited models. In the two-wheeler space, these include the newly released Suzuki GSX-8S naked bike, as well as the V-Strom 800 DE adventure bike.