Naked bikes are among the most versatile machines out there. You can easily set them up to be city commuters, slap some luggage onto them and turn them into tourers, or even take them to your local track for a spirited day of riding. There’s no wonder that they’re also referred to as standard bikes, as manufacturers often base their touring, adventure, and sport models on the naked versions.

In Europe, naked bikes also make excellent starter bikes for young riders. In recent years, a wide selection of 125cc naked sportbikes has spoiled newbie riders for choice. A lot of these new 125cc naked bikes come from a variety of manufacturers, a lot of which are Chinese. To add to this growing selection of bikes, Loncin, through its premium sub-brand Voge, has released the Brivido 125, a sporty naked bike targeted at beginners, in the Italian market.

At a glance, the Brivido 125 has a striking, sporty design, which when looked at head on, is very reminiscent of Yamaha’s MT model range. The LED headlight with a cyclops-like design certainly looks like something pulled out of Yamaha’s design book, while the side profile of the bike is pointy and angular much like KTM’s Duke range of street bikes. It also sports inverted front forks, an underbelly exhaust, and a stylized swingarm to give the bike a premium aesthetic.

On the performance side of things, the Brivido 125 complies with the standard set by most other 125cc beginner bikes. It’s powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. It spits out 14.1 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 8.4 lb-ft of torque at 8,000 rpm, making for a solid platform for both commuting and leisurely Sunday rides up and down your favorite twisty road. As for its underpinnings, Vogue equips the Brivido with inverted front forks to reduce unsprung weight, a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, and ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes.

