French Helmet Label Roof Goes For Sustainability With New Bamboo Helmet

French helmet manufacturer Roof is known for its uniquely styled helmets with a very rounded appearance. The brand primarily focuses on touring and jet helmets, but this time, innovates with a unique shell made out of bamboo fibers. Indeed, the idea of a motorcycle helmet isn't exactly new, as Roof themselves presented a bamboo-shelled helmet several years ago.

For 2023, the brand is bringing the bamboo helmet back to life. Simply dubbed the Roof Bamboo, it takes the form of a premium jet helmet, and boasts a handcrafted shell made out of natural bamboo fibers. The helmet is made even more unique thanks to the exposed bamboo weave, protected under a clear protective coating. Thanks to the handcrafted nature of the Roof Bamboo, each helmet is unique, and comes with its own peculiarities.

Roof claims that the Bamboo helmet is just as safe as a standard polycarbonate shell. The bamboo shell has been engineered to be flexible, resistant, and lightweight, with weight variances ranging from 1,220 grams to 1,320 grams depending on the size. Of course, the helmets have undergone independent testing, and are certified under the latest ECE R22.06 standard.

With the Bamboo helmet, Roof is going all the way in terms of sustainability, as it isn't just the shell that's made out of natural materials. Even the interior of the helmet features natural latex foam, while the pads are made out of bamboo fiber fabric. The helmet even comes in a recycled linen bag, and is packaged in a box made out of recycled carboard. As for standard features, the Roof Bamboo gets a tinted visor coated with an anti-scratch treatment. It fastens securely via a standard quick-release micrometric buckle.

In terms of availability, Roof offers the Bamboo helmet in a variety of colorways including the raw finish offered in either matte or gloss. Additionally, there are also gloss and matte black options which have been painted with the use of squid ink – talk about natural. Available in sizes ranging from 54 to 63, the Roof Bamboo retails for 349 Euros, or approximately $382 USD.