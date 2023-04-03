Remember Super73? While the brand is much more well-known in the e-bike space, back in March, 2022, it unveiled its first full-on electric motorcycle concept. The C1X was clearly labeled as a concept at that time, but one that Super73 stated that it had every intention of actually making. Of course, the best intentions don’t always end up coming to fruition. As of April, 2023, it seems like the C1X is well on its way, however.

When Super73 first announced the C1X Concept, it was explicit about some of its most important goals. Top speed, it said, should be in excess of 75 miles per hour. Its 51-inch wheelbase makes it pretty small, though not as small as, say, a Honda Grom. While the firm didn’t offer any details about either the motor or the battery to be used in the C1X, it stated a year ago that it was targeting a 100-mile range on a single charge.

Fast-forward to April, 2023, and Super73 now states that while the C1X isn’t ready to launch just yet, the OEM’s engineers have imbued it with fast charging technology. All along, Super73 has said that the C1X has been developed with a lot of existing rider feedback in mind, and fast charging capability was one of the top concerns that the firm says a lot of riders had.

How fast does Super73 say that its fast charging is? If the firm’s math is accurate, it can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent of a full battery in only 15 minutes, which would grant riders about 70 miles of range. As ever, all OEMs can make any claims they like on paper—when this bike sees the light of day and gets into actual rider and reviewer hands will be when anyone can measure how true those claims are. (Do we hope they’re true? I mean, who wouldn’t? Still, we’ll believe it when we see it.)

Now, the firm chose to drop this information on April 1, 2023—which is slightly unfortunate, since that’s also April Fool’s Day in the US and a lot of other places. Still, since it’s been just over a year since Super73 first unveiled the C1X Concept, we’d guess the team just thought it was a good time to let people know that the project is nearing completion and is “in the final stages of the development process.”

When can riders expect to get their hands on a Super73 C1X production bike? The new timeline expects development to continue throughout 2023, with the first bikes rolling out to customers sometime in 2024. Reservations are currently still being accepted on the Super73 website, for just $73.