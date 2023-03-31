Kymco Unleashes The S7 Electric Scooter In The European Market

Taiwanese manufacturer Kymco has been teasing electric offerings for more than half-a-decade now. Despite this, it's only recently that the brand has released consumer-available models in the European market – and it isn't even the high performance models like the SuperNEX electric sportbike. Instead, the brand is first focusing on utility-focused electric scooters.

Take, for example, the new Kymco S7, the brand's first 125cc-equivalent electric scooter. Just launched in the European market, the new S7 boasts contemporary styling that's adorned with modern-day amenities, but nothing too fancy. For starters, the practical electric two-wheeler is flanked by LED headlights front, rear, as well as signals. The simplistic digital instrument cluster keeps things simple and understated, too.

On the performance side of the equation, the Kymco S7 relies on a mid-mounted electric motor with a maximum power output of 7.6 kilowatts, translating to 10.3 ponies in ICE speak. This number is pretty close to that of standard 125cc gas-powered scoots, however, expect a sharper, much snappier delivery owing to the instantaneous response of electric motors. The torque figure is pretty impressive at a claimed 215 Newton-meters, or about 150 pound-feet of torque. This gives the scooter a top speed of 92 kilometers per hour, or about 58 miles per hour.

As for the battery, the S7 gets a pair of 1.74-kilowatt-hour batteries. Combined, the batteries offer a claimed range of up to 77 kilometers, or approximately 48 miles, on a single charge. Having said that, it's clear to see that the scooter is designed to be a city-focused machine. Nevertheless, it impresses with a spacious under-seat storage compartment big enough to accommodate an open-face helmet.

It's worth noting that MV Agusta and Kymco previously had an agreement to develop a new electric scooter in the form of the Ampelio concept. As such, the new S7 will also serve as the platform on which this Italian-style scooter will be developed. As for the S7 itself, it's expected to retail close to the 5,000 to 6,000-Euro ($5,440 to $6,530) mark, with deliveries expected to begin in the coming months.