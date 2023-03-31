Gogoro Showcases Its Electric Scooters At The Seoul Mobility Show 2023

Gogoro is considered by many as one of the leading innovators of electric mobility across Asia. The Taiwanese brand first opened its doors in 2011, back when the thrust for electric two-wheelers wasn't as strong as it is today. The brand is characterized by its battery-swapping system, a nifty piece of tech that would pave the way for its expansion in multiple markets across the globe.

In 2022 alone, Gogoro made it clear that it wanted to be a major player in the electric mobility sector in Asia. Expanding outside of its home country, the brand's strategy was to team up with local companies in neighboring Asian markets. For example, in Singapore, it partnered up with Jardien Cycle & Carriage. Meanwhile, in India, Gogoro formalized an agreement with Zypp, a popular scooter sharing platform. The story is similar in the Philippines, too, where Gogoro teamed up with multiple companies including multi-industry conglomerate Ayala Corporation, as well as telecommunications provider Globe.

This time around, it seems that Gogoro has intentions of making its presence felt in Korea, as the brand is currently showcasing its scooters at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show. Now, I would have absolutely loved to be there, however, my schedule simply wouldn't permit me to leave my desk. Thankfully, my fellow writer, Earl Davidson, happened to be in Korea for a separate agenda, and so kindly provided me with images of Gogoro's display in the Seoul Mobility Show.

On display are some of Gogoro's most popular models, as well as a few which have been decked out for a variety of purposes. There are also a couple of new models worth mentioning, such as the EV-C1. In terms of styling, the EV-C1 looks much bigger than Gogoro's other scooters such as the 2 Plus. It incorporates maxi-scooter styling, and has a much more rugged appearance. Given that, it's probably a more powerful model capable of covering longer distances at higher speeds. According to the displayed information, it has an output of seven kilowatts, and should be good for about 62 miles on a single charge.