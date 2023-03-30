Zero Motorcycles is widely considered as the pioneer of electric motorcycles. Having been all about purely electric two-wheelers since 2006, the company was well ahead of the trend of today's oftentimes greenwashed electric two-wheelers. Now more than ever, Zero Motorcycles is expanding operations across the globe in a bid to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles.

We've seen it in Zero's recent partnership with Indian motorbike label Hero MotoCorp, solidifying the brand's interest in the Asian market. This time around, Zero Motorcycles has partnered up with Philippine-based company Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a subsidiary under the Ayala Corporation. In a similar manner to Zero Motorcycles, IMI is considered an industry leader in the motorcycle manufacturing sector in the Philippines. The company is responsible for the production and export of a sizable percentage of KTM and Husqvarna's small to mid-displacement models.

Indeed, embarking on the journey with Zero Motorcycles will mark a first, not just for IMI, but for the Philippine motorcycle industry as a whole, as no full-scale electric motorcycles have been or are currently being produced in the Southeast Asian country.

In a recent article by Business World Online, IMI's Chief Executive Officer, Arthur R. Tan, expressed his excitement towards the partnership: "We look forward to such amazing collaboration to help bring their innovative electric motorcycles to the world. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services."

Through the partnership, IMI will handle the assembly of certain Zero Motorcycles models, as well as other assemblies in the former's manufacturing facility in Laguna, a region known for its industrial zones and factories. The facility will be in close coordination with Zero's own manufacturing plant in Scotts Valley, California.

As for the specific bikes to be launched in the Philippines, we'll have to wait and see as nothing has yet been confirmed. IMI does, however, hope to begin production of Zero Motorcycles models and components as early as the second quarter of 2023.