While it's probably best known as a purveyor of aggressively-styled, ridiculously powerful streetfighters and achingly beautiful sportbikes, MV Agusta has recently branched out into more quotidian forms of transport. Urban mobility has been on the company's radar for a while now, and to that end, it's started to branch out into electric kick scooters and e-bikes. Going a step further, the company just announced a new electric scooter in partnership with Kymco, the Ampelio.

Drawing inspiration from MV Agusta's mid-century CGT and Ovunque, designer Maksim Ponomarev penned a design that's both fresh and faithful to MV Agusta's rich past. The partnership with Kymco provided the base for the Ampelio's development—the S7 concept that Kymco unveiled at EICMA 2021.

Since it's just a render at this point, there's no real technical information available about the Ampelio. We can, however, extrapolate from what we know about the S7 to make some educated guesses. MV Agusta stated that what really drew its attention to the S7 was the concept's "adult" dimensions (general size, I guess? It's not like scooters like this are really made for children, though) and the twin swappable Ionex 1.7 kWh batteries.

We know the S7 has an electric motor with a peak output of 4.1 kWh and a stated, possibly aspirational, range in excess of 85 miles with both batteries charged. The S7 also has a curb weight of about 267 pounds and a low center of gravity thanks to the underseat battery mounts. It's probably safe to assume that the Ampelio will have similar, if not identical stats.

Other than that, the Ampelio will likely have at least two riding modes, an electric steering lock, keyless ignition, LED lights, and ABS. Other commuter-friendly accessories are apparently in the works, such as luggage, top cases, and covers.

There's no word on when the Ampelio will enter production or what its ultimate price might be. Still, it's a really nice looking render and a good way for MV Agusta to get its foot in the EV door with some proven battery tech and an experienced partner. Hopefully we'll see these on the road real soon.