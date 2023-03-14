On March 13, 2023, KTM pulled the covers off its newest, meanest, nakedest track bike beast: The 2023 1290 Super Duke RR. Much like the OG version that was first released in spring of 2021, just 500 of the 2023 model will ever be made.

Unlike the original, though, the 2023 SD RR is all darkness, all the time—no light colors here. So, if you liked the look of the specs on the 2021 version, but you really wished it fit your dark and brooding aesthetic a bit better, look no further than the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR.

With gloss black and matt carbon bits as far as the eye can see, it stands in stark contrast to the predominantly gray and white colorway of the 2021 edition. Orange is a key feature on both bikes, of course—as it’s KTM’s signature hue, though, you probably wouldn’t expect anything different.

Gallery: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR

14 Photos

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is powered by the firm’s well-loved 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine, which makes a claimed 180 horsepower, alongside 103 pound-feet (140 newton-meters) of torque. The bike’s light weight, thanks to those oodles of carbon fiber involved, is 396.8 pounds (or 180 kilograms). KTM is extremely proud of achieving a one-to-one power ratio with this machine, and it’s difficult to blame the OEM for it.

That makes the 1290 Super Duke RR a full 24.2 pounds (11 kg) lighter than the already-impressive 1290 Super Duke R Evo, which is cool. However, if you’re Team Orange, the concept of ‘cool’ is just a signpost you blow past on the way to where you’re headed, apparently. As with the original 2021 Super Duke RR, you’ll find a fully-adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 close-cartridge fork, WP Apex Pro 7746 rear shock, and WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper setup—all fully adjustable, of course—to dial in your suspension setup to your precise needs and desires.

Other goodies include an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust, a lightweight lithium-ion battery, lightweight forged wheels, a carbon fiber subframe, a unique carbon fiber box that holds the keys to this bike, and adjustable CNC-machined rearsets. A full Akrapovič EVO line exhaust system is also available as an additional option for this bike, if you want to take it up a notch or two.

Orders officially opened on March 13, 2023, through authorized KTM dealers worldwide. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one, your best bet is to reach out to your local KTM dealer to find out more.