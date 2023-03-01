Segway Pulls The Covers Off The E 300 SE Electric Scooter

Across most parts of Europe and Asia, electric two-wheelers have taken center stage when it comes to personal urban mobility, as well as last-mile delivery services. Indeed, electric scooters and small-capacity motorcycles offer a lot when it comes to cost savings in terms of fuel, maintenance, and, given the government subsidies present in many cities, can be nearly as inexpensive to buy as their gas-powered counterparts.

Having said that, the electric scooter marker is definitely booming now, with more and more options entering the market from both new and experienced brands alike. One of the newest urban electric scooters is from Segway, an established player in the electric micromobility sector, in the from of the E 300 SE. The new electric scooter marks the brand's expansion into larger, more mainstream electric two-wheelers, as it's a 125cc-equivalent machine. This means that in Europe, at least, the E 300 SE falls into the L3e-A1 class, meaning it can be operated with an A1 license.

As such, the E 300 SE sits above the E 110 and E 125, e-scooters categorized as mopeds, and as such, requiring only a driver's license to be ridden on public roads. In the case of the E 300 SE, its performance is thoroughly impressive, and will surely be much more agile and quick to accelerate than any gas-powered 125cc scooter. The hub-mounted electric motor gives the scooter a top speed of 65 miles per hour, and lets it sprint from zero to 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) in a blistering 2.9 seconds. When fitted with three batteries, the Segway E 300 SE can cover up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) on a single charge.

The Segway E 300 SE also brings premium technology to the game. It incorporates electronic rider aids such as traction control, to keep the instantaneous torque delivery at bay. Furthermore, ABS also comes as standard, as the scooter is equipped with dual-piston front brakes from J.Juan—now a Brembo-owned subsidiary. To give the scooter a futuristic feel, it doesn't come with a key, but rather a key card with RFID technology. It gets a rather tacky name, Smart RideyGo!, but it'll certainly be a nifty feature for on-the-go folks who can't be bothered by a manual key—just don't loose the key card.