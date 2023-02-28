The 2023 Honda X-ADV 750 Storms Into The Malaysian Market

The adventure-scooter segment is a relatively new sub-segment of scooters. Designed as a cross between adventure bikes and scooters, they aim to provide go-anywhere capability with the convenience and practicality of a scooter. Indeed, these days, there are lots of adventure-scooters to choose from. However, it's pretty much unanimously agreed upon that Honda started it all when it debuted the X-ADV 750 back in 2016.

To this day, few models categorized as adventure scooters can hold a candle to the X-ADV 750 when it comes to off-road capability. Stylized after the Honda CRF 1100 Africa Twin, the X-ADV 750 looks perfectly at home sitting beside its bigger, enduro-inspired sibling. For the 2023 model-year, Honda has launched the X-ADV 750 in an array of new colorways in the Malaysian market. Out of all the new colors, Shasta White is one of the most striking, giving the bike a contrasting character—a clean and elegant look atop a rugged base.

Apart from the Shasta White color option, Honda has released the X-ADV in two other colorways consisting of Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, and Pearl Deep Mud Gray—both of which are more attune to the bike's adventurous character. New color schemes notwithstanding, the bike retains its impressive arsenal of equipment. For starters, the bike sports dual LED headlights complete with daytime running lights. There's also the same digital instrument panel, as well as the five-step adjustable windscreen that can easily be adjusted on the fly.

On the performance side of the equation, the X-ADV is powered by a Euro 5-compliant, 745cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). This allows riders to have a twist-and-go ride, while eliminating some of the power losses associated with standard CVTs found in regular scooters. The result is a decent 58 horsepower at 6,750 rpm, and 49 pound-feet of torque at 4,750 rpm. Other techie features include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), A.K.A. traction control, as well as dual-channel ABS.

Specific to the Malaysian market, Boon Siew Honda, the Japanese manufacturer's arm in the Southeast Asian country, has priced the 2023 X-ADV at RM68,899, or the equivalent of $15,384 USD.