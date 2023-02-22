French Gear And Equipment Specialist Segura Launches The Volt Jacket

In the majority of the northern hemisphere, the temperatures have begun to rise, and the riding season is well within reach. In fact, I'm pretty sure that a lot of you have already taken your bikes out of storage and have begun getting ready for the riding season. That said, the cold temperatures are still here, and it's still best to gear up for cold weather.

For the transitionary period between winter and spring, French gear and equipment specalist Segura has launched a new motorcycle jacket designed for both cold and warm temperatures. It's called the Volt, and it's stylized in a street, neo-retro package with an overall sober design. Mainly, the jacked is constructed out of Serica and Twiltex textile panels, and features a modular design allowing you to remove and add liners depending on the weather.

To start with, the Volt is equipped with a waterproof BWTech Super membrane to shield you against the rain. In warmer weather, the membrane is breathable allowing for adequate ventilation. However, when the temps drop, the Shelltech Super thermal liner can be installed to keep you warm. The base liner consists of a basic mesh structure that's breathable. There are also two ventilation zippers on the chest. Segura's Volt jacket indeed looks like a solid choice for a jacket that can be worn all-year-round, especially for folks who don't necessarily have harsh winters.

Of course, we can't talk about a motorcycle jacket without discussing its safety features. Segura has equipped the volt with Alpha CE-certified Level 1 protectors on the elbows and shoulders. There's also a pocket for a standard back protector which can be purchased separately. Thanks to these features, the jacket holds a Class A PPE safety certification in accordance with the EN17092 standard.

Other convenient amenities include three external pockets to store your quick-access essentials, as well as three interior pockets. Zipped cuffs and a comfort collar ensure a snug and comfortable fit, as well. Segura offers the Volt in two colors consisting of gray and brown, and retails for 269.99 Euros, or approximately $288 USD.