Keeway Adds The Sixties 125 And 300 To Its European Lineup

It's a well-known fact that scooters are among the most versatile means of getting around on two wheels. As much as we love our performance-oriented naked and sportbikes, as well as our classy and stylish cafe racers and scramblers, there's no denying that the small, lightweight, nimble construction of scooters just make life easier for city dwellers.

Now, scooters have long been the kings of the road in most Asian countries. In Europe, however, there was a massive uptick in scooter sales in many countries in 2022, as more and more people decided to hit the road on these practical two-wheelers, as opposed to their bigger bikes and cars. Needless to say, there are lots of new scooter models in the market for 2023, and chances are this year's going to be even better for the scooter segment.

For example, Keeway, a brand under the Chinese motorcycle conglomerate Qianjiang, has just debuted two new retro-inspired scooters in the European market starting with Spain. Dubbed the Sixties, this vintage-style scooter is retro on the outside, but thoroughly modern on the inside. As is the case with most small-displacement models in the old continent, the Sixties will be offered in 125 and 300 trim options. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

Kicking things off with the Sixties 125, this beginner-friendly scooter falls well within the parameters for a beginner-friendly model, particularly for A1 license holders. It's powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine with an output of just 10 horsepower. This means that the Sixties 125 is perfectly at home cruising around the city and filtering through heavy traffic in the central business district. In Spain, it's been priced at an attractive 2,590 Euros, or around $2,823 USD.

Intermediate riders, meanwhile, can opt for the Sixties 300, a bigger, more powerful scooter with the same retro-inspired design. It's much more powerful, and is packing a 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with 19 horsepower on tap. This scooter is more ideal for longer journeys to the outskirts of town, but will require at least an A2 license to operate. It retails for 4,090 Euros, which translates to around $4,458 USD.