Keeway's Premium Sub-Brand MBP Presents The C650V Power Cruiser

MBP is a new motorcycle brand from a bigger Chinese motorcycle manufacturer with which you may be familiar with: Keeway. In a similar fashion to how Voge tackles the premium segment for Loncin, MBP is doing the same for Keeway. However, we can expect MBP to grow at a rapid rate, since Keeway is a company under the Qianjiang group, with other brands like Benelli and QJ Motor under the same umbrella.

QJ Motor is one of the most aggressive and fastest growing brands to emerge from China, and it's fast becoming a force to be reckoned with on a global scale. With that, a new middleweight cruiser was among the many new products presented by the MBP brand set for release in the 2023 model-year. The mid-sized cruiser, dubbed the C650V, equipped with a 650cc V-twin engine, will likely do battle against the likes of the Honda Rebel 500 and Kawasaki Vulcan S when it hits the market. In a similar fashion to its other models, the MBP has outfitted the C650V with premium components and lots of technology—let's take a closer look.

The C650V uses the muscular air intakes that enlarge the sidewalls of the tank and rectangular headlamp that are characteristics of power cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The bike has a strong look thanks to high-end features including full-LED lighting, a five-inch, smartphone-linked instrument cluster, mirror-integrated signals, a passenger backrest, and a dual exhaust system. On the tank, there is a second LCD panel that can be used to access features like GPS navigation.

A 90-degree V-twin engine, similar to those in classic American cruisers, is the beating heart of the Chinese cruiser. This liquid-cooled, single overhead camshaft engine has a 647cc displacement and generates 69.3 horsepower and 45 lb-ft of torque. With this, the maximum speed is 110 miles per hour. It uses a belt-drive system to deliver power to the back wheel.

As for the bike's foundation, the C650V gets its parts from reputable manufacturers. For instance, KYB suspension parts advertise the ability to adjust preload at both ends. The MBP C650V, which will come in a variety of colors and be on sale in the first half of 2023, also has front and rear Nissin disc brakes and Bosch ABS to help it stop. Having said that, MBP has not yet disclosed the middleweight cruiser's official price.