QJ Motor Introduces The SRV 700 Middleweight Cruiser

QJ Motor, a brand of the Qianjiang group, entered the European market in 2022 with a lineup centered on three roadster models. However, the Chinese manufacturer has a lot of additional resources that might increase the variety dispersed in the old continent, as we witnessed in EICMA 2022, when it arrived with more than 30 distinct machines.

Along with the mid-displacement V-twin-powered SVT 650X adventure bike, the company also unveiled the SRV 700 cruiser, which is also offered in 550. The main line of the bike, which extends from its horizontal LED front headlight to the design of its rear part, is clearly inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. Interestingly, despite being a cruiser, the Chinese firm chose the parallel-twin of the SRK 700 naked bike rather than its new V-Twin. It is a 698cc block with a maximum output of 73 horsepower and 46 ft-lbs of torque. The engine gets a multi-disc clutch, electronic injection, liquid cooling, and a six-speed gearbox.

When it comes to cruisers, the SRV 700's foundation is quite conventional. A rear shock absorber offset to the right and a front inverted fork with relatively relaxed geometry are both mounted on the tubular steel frame. The 16-inch alloy eight-spoke wheels are fitted with substantial 130/90 and 150/80 CST tires. Two 320 mm front discs with 4-piston radial calipers, and a single rear disc brake make up the braking system. With a 16-liter capacity, the tank delivers a sizable amount of range between fill-ups.

The remainder of the equipment, including the stitched seat, complete LED lighting, small circular LCD meter, and straight handlebar with bar-end mirrors, is pretty high-end. It is not yet known if or at what price QJ Motor will export its SRV 700 to Europe. Although if and when it happens, it'll undoubtedly compete favorably with the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Honda CMX500 Rebel.

