Both India’s Okinawa Autotech and Italy’s Tacita already offer electric motorcycle lineups of their own. However, braving the electric frontier with a partner can benefit both parties. For that reason, Okinawa and Tacita will collaborate on future projects at a new R&D center based in Italy.

The Indian e-mobility brand recently announced that it will invest €25M (~$27.1M USD) in the new facility over a three-year period. That includes the development of an all-new powertrain that will anchor the firm’s next-generation lineup. Tacita Pierpaolo Rigo will oversee the new R&D center with plans to hire 50 employees from India and around the world. As part of an employee exchange program, the personnel will also undergo domestic and international training.

“Setting up the global R&D center showcases our ambition to bring the best technologies from the entire world to our Indian customers,” Okinawa Autotech founder Jeetender Sharma told the Hindustan Times. “The center will be working on developing futuristic technologies for next-gen electric vehicles. We appreciate the support received from our partner Tacita in developing our first high-speed electric cruiser motorcycle for the Indian and global markets. We are excited to bring this product to India to help us further strengthen our presence in the electric two-wheeler industry."

The new Italian location will closely collaborate with Okinawa’s Indian R&D center as well. This workflow should help the exchange of ideas between the two entities and streamline the development of Okinawa’s future electric cruiser model.

Of course, Tacita is no stranger to e-cruisers. The Italian marque currently offers two segment competitors with the Tacita T-Cruise Urban and T-Cruise Turismo. Okinawa is known for its lightweight Oki100 mini-roadster and Dual utility scooter, but a cruiser model would certainly beef up the brand’s ranks. Both Okinawa and Tacita have found success individually. The future only knows how whether or not the two flourish as partners.