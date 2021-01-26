Okinawa may sound like a Japanese company specializing in boba or whatever other unique and lovely delicacy. It is, in fact a prefecture in Japan, surrounded by lush beaches and a tropical climate. However, the Okinawa we're talking about today is none of these. It, in fact, is an electric mobility startup based in India.

A couple of months ago, I wrote about how the startup was seeking to build its presence in the EV market with the introduction of a range of electric scooters. Although slated for launch in the coming months, Okinawa hasn't put its research and development efforts to a halt. In fact, the company has launched the Dual electric scooter designed to cater to delivery businesses—a pivotal aspect of India's economy in the new normal. As you can see, the Okinawa Dual is no ordinary electric scooter.

Priced at a reasonable Rs. 58,998, or the equivalent of the latest iPhone, this practical all-rounder can be configured for a variety of delivery chores. As illustrated, you can make the Okinawa Dual your faithful companion in delivering gallons of water. You can even strap thermal and insulated boxes to the front and rear for fragile items, food, documents and parcels, and maybe even plants. Furthermore, don't let the Dual's size deceive you. The scooter has a maximum payload capacity of 200 kg, making it one of the largest loading capacities on any scooter.

At the heart of the Okinawa Dual is a hub-mounted 250-watt motor that gives it a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Another perk this scooter presents itself with is the fact that it can be operated without a driver's license thanks to its low top speed and docile power output. It comes equipped with a 48W, 55Ah, swappable Lithium-Ion battery giving it a claimed range of 130 kilometers. A quick charger is also included, juicing up the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 1.5 hours, and all the way to full in just 4.5 hours.