Right now, it’s the end of January, 2023. If you live in the U.S., and you’ve been contemplating getting yourself a new electric motorcycle, then Zero has some news you’ll be interested to know. Unfortunately, there is currently no federal electric vehicle tax incentive that applies to the purchase of motorcycles in the U.S. at the moment, although such things have existed in the past.

According to Zero, that’s exactly why it’s now offering its own program, which it’s calling the Go Electric Incentive. From now through March 31, 2023, qualifying 2022 model year bikes have two separate incentive programs going on through Zero that buyers can combine. That means buyers can save up to $4,250 off the cost of a new Zero, depending on which bike you buy—which is definitely no small thing in 2023.

How does it work? At participating Zero Motorcycles dealers only, the Go Electric Incentive program offers the following incentives on MY22 showroom and demo models:

Bike Go Electric Incentive 2022 Zero SR/S $3,000 2022 Zero SR/F $3,000 2022 Zero SR $2,000 2022 Zero DSR $2,000 2022 Zero S and DS $1,250 2022 Zero FX 7.2 kilowatt $1,250 2022 Zero FXE $1,250

On top of that, Zero is also offering a Dealer Demo Cash Promotion for 2022 Zero Motorcycles Demo Units. This program has an expiration date of March 31, 2022, while the Go Electric Incentive simply notes more nebulously that it “won’t stay around for long.”

Bike Dealer Demo Cash Promotion 2022 Zero SR/S $1,250 2022 Zero SR/F $1,250 2022 Zero SR $1,000 2022 Zero DSR $1,000 2022 Zero S and DS $750 2022 Zero FX 7.2 kW $750 2022 Zero FXE $750

On top of these two time-limited incentive programs offered by Zero, the California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer also offers additional discounts for qualifying First Responders, riding school instructors, members of the military, and recently-graduated student riders. Be sure to check the link in our Sources for more details on any and all of these programs if you’re interested.

In addition to the incentives that Zero is currently offering, some states across the U.S. are also offering additional tax credits for EV purchases, and have included electric motorcycles in their programs. Arizona, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and Wyoming all currently offer some form of rebate, decal fee exemption, or reduced vehicle license tax for your new electric motorcycle. We’ll include a link to more information about those programs in our Sources, as well. If you live in one of those states, you’ll definitely want to check it out.