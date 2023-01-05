Voge Has Beginners In Its Sights With New Sfida SR125 Maxi-Scooter

At EICMA 2022, Chinese manufacturer Voge, a premium spinoff of motorcycle manufacturing giant Loncin, unveiled the Sfida SR4 max-scooter, a full-size maxi-scooter designed to go head to head with the likes of the BMW C 400 GT and Yamaha XMAX. While maxi-scooters are indeed popular in Europe, they're not exactly accessible to young, first-time riders, given the strict licensing regulations in the old continent.

As such, most manufacturers have entry-level 125cc iterations of their bigger models—regardless of whether it's a maxi-scoot, naked bike, or sportbike. Naturally, Voge isn't one to leave a gaping hole in its portfolio, and has introduced the beginner-friendly version of the Sfida SR4—the Sfida SR125—in the European market. It has the same look as its larger sister and is decked out with maxi-scooter gear. It has a split LED headlamp, a big visor on top, and LED turn indicators on either side. For added storage, the Sfida SR125 also features a rear luggage rack.

The SR125 comes equipped with a ton of cool features—from LED lighting to keyless operation, Bluetooth-enabled LCD, automated start/stop, and automatic warning lights, among other features. As a result, the Sfida SR125 dominates the market for entry-level maxi-scooters thanks to these technological advantages. Additionally, Voge included a dash cam, which is positioned directly between the visor and the headlight. This will undoubtedly be useful for anyone wishing to record their rides as well as for insurance coverage in case of an accident.

The 124.99cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Sfida SR125 and generates 10.9 horsepower and 8 lb-ft of torque is substantial for commuting, and approachable for beginners. The Sfida, according to Voge, has a max speed of about 64 miles per hour. It has twin rear shocks and traditional telescopic front forks for suspension, and a single front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS for added safety. Last but not least, the entry-level maxi-scooter has wheels that measure 14 inches up front and 13 inches at the back.

As of this writing, Voge has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Sfida SR125. However, its bigger sibling, the Sfida SR4, retails for 6,840 Euros, which translates to $7114 USD. As such, we can expect a price tag close to the 5,000-Euro mark for the Sfida SR125.

