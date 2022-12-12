MBP Introduces The T125 Beginner-Friendly Dual-Sport In Europe

For many first time riders, starting out on a small, lightweight machine, particularly a dual-sport, is the perfect way to learn the ropes of the two-wheeled lifestyle. There’s something about the lightness and the agility of a dual-sport that just sets you up for handling the power and performance of bigger machines down the road. As such, it isn’t surprising that there are so many beginner-focused dual-sport models available in the market.

Over in Europe, where young riders must start out with 125cc machines, dual-sports are very popular choices as they allow you to keep having fun even beyond the confines of paved roads. To add to the growing list of entry-level dual-sport options, MBP introduces the T125, a small enduro designed specifically for young riders with A1 licenses. Because it is not equipped with full-on enduro dimensions, the MBP T125 rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and as such, is more at home in the street. However, its relatively long-travel suspension and dual-sport tire tread suggest some degree of off-road capability.

From a styling perspective, the T125 is very compact, and sports the angular bodywork of modern-day enduros. It gets a high front fender, a fork protector that doubles as a mud flap for the front wheel, a headlight cowl with a small windshield, and an upswept exhaust system. Panels on the side of the bodywork make the bike look like it’s rocking an aluminum subframe, although chances are an entry-level dual-sport like this has a steel backbone frame. Nevertheless, we find front and rear disc brakes, a standard telescopic front fork with 180 millimeters of travel, and preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

On the performance side of things, the MBP T125 is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out around 15 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, and 7.8 lb-ft of torque at 8,000 rpm —right at the limit of A1-approved performance. Interestingly, while other small dual-sports get a five-speed gearbox, the T125 gets a six-speed transmission, hinting at its road-focused nature. Furthermore, the MBP T125 also gets passenger footpegs and a pillion grab handle, meaning it’s willing to carry a passenger on quick commutes through town.