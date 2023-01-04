Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the days are short and the nights are long. If you’re fortunate enough to enjoy any sun rays during winter, they’re typically long gone before happy hour. These conditions frequently lead motorcyclists to opt for four-wheeled transport. Once warmer temps bring riders out of hibernation, French gear manufacturer Ixon is ready to outfit them for the 2023 riding season.

The brand’s Akro textile pants won’t shield the rider from frigid conditions, but the proprietary XDRY3L material still seals out spring showers with a waterproof yet breathable XDRY laminated membrane. Taped seams reinforce the fabric’s weather-resistance qualities but the lightweight construction doesn’t promote ventilation or insulation.

The pre-formed knees and foam-padded seat optimize comfort in the saddle while the slim-cut silhouette favors style off the bike. Zips at the ankles and elastic tightening strings at the ankle not only tailor the trousers to the user but also lock out moisture. The Akro defaults to a traditional zip closure and belt loops at the waist, but riders can pair the pants to a jacket with a hook and snap at the back.

On the protection front, the Ixon pants employ Fanom CE Level 1 protectors at the knees and hips. Along with the XDRY3L material’s abrasion resistance properties, the Level 1 armor helps the Akro receive an AA class PPE rating. Reflective inserts also take a proactive approach to safety and protection.

The Ixon trousers don’t let up on utility either. Two front pockets, two rear pockets, and one cargo-style thigh pocket (with double zip) accommodate all the rider’s personal items and more. A multifunctional strap at the left thigh and a rear carabiner only enhance the Akro’s functionality.

Ixon only offers the Akro textile pants in a black colorway. Starting at €199.99 (~$211 USD), the Akro comes in sizes S through 4XL.