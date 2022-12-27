French Gear Manufacturer Ubike Presents The Ural Winter Gloves

French gear and equipment maker Ubike has released a new pair of gloves for riders who wish to keep riding all through the winter. As someone who's ridden in all sorts of weather, I know just how important having a warm pair of gloves is in keeping you in control of your motorbike. When paired with a thermal waterproof jacket, pants, and boots, you're sure to be riding all the way 'til spring.

Ubike's newest winter gloves are called the Ural, and apart from sharing a name with the world's most iconic sidecar, represent the Ural Mountains in Russia, which are known to have a particularly frigid climate, with winter lasting longer than summer. As such, Ubike's Ural gloves certainly have a big name to live up to. For starters, the gloves are constructed out of cowhide leather panels on the palm and upper portion. Meanwhile, the rest of the glove is made out of thermal, water-repellent, and abrasion-resistant softshell fabric.

On the inside of the glove, we find a fleece and microfleece lining backed by Thinsulate insulation to keep warmth in. On top of that, a waterproof and breathable Fan-Tex membrane keeps the water out, while at the same time protecting your mitts from windchill in rainy weather. Up top, the Ural has a long cuff with a hook and loop fastener at the wrist, as well as another fastener at the end of the cuff to keep them snug around your jacket's sleeves. The glove also features gussets on the back and fingers for optimum range of motion, as well as a tactile insert on the index finger for compatibility with touchscreen devices.

On the protection side of the equation, the Ural features abrasion-resistant leather reinforcements on the palm, a plastic slider at the base of the hand, and a protective shell on the knuckles. There are also additional reinforcements on the fingers. Thanks to all these features, the gloves are CE certified level 1 KP according to the EN13594-2015 standard.

As for pricing and availability, the Ubike Ural winter gloves are reasonably priced at 69.90 Euros, or approximately $74.42 USD. They're offered in just one black colorway.