Schuberth Presents The New S3 Full-Face Touring Helmet

German helmet manufacturer Schuberth is known for producing some of the safest, quietest, and most comfortable helmets in the market. Favored particularly by the touring and sport-touring crowd, the brand is known for its round-shaped helmets with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency, contributing greatly to why their lids are so quiet.

With 2023 just around the corner, chances are a good number of you are in the market for new gear. Schuberth’s newest helmet, the S3, has just been announced, and it brings a lot of features to the table. Designed as the successor to the S2, the S3 is Schuberth’s first full-face touring helmet to meet the newly implemented ECE 22.06 safety standard. The helmet’s shell is constructed out of a carbon-fiber-reinforced fiberglass structure. Through the redesigned shell, the brand guarantees better shock absorption while keeping weight low.

The German brand provides further safety with its proprietary SRS (Schuberth Rescue System). SRS allows the cheek pads to be removed easily by rescuers in the event of an accident by simply pulling on the emergency release tabs on the cheek pads. This allows rescuers to safely remove the helmet without having to move the patient’s head, thereby minimizing further injury to the neck. Last but not least, the helmet is secured via a quick-release micrometric buckle.

Apart from providing class-leading safety, Schuberth’s helmets have also built a solid reputation for being quiet and comfortable. Indeed, the new S3 is no exception, with Schuberth citing four main elements that guarantee utmost silence and comfort—EPS geometry, ample ventilation, acoustic performance, and the quality of the materials used. Furthermore, you can customize the fit of the Schuberth S3, ensuring a snug and personalized fit for even more safety and comfort.

Apart from being a top-tier helmet in terms of comfort and safety, Schuberth fits the S3 with a Mesh 2.0 intercom, allowing you to pair with your riding group with ease. The new S3 is expected to hit stores early in 2023, with sizes ranging from XS all the way to 3XL. As for pricing, Schuberth is asking for €549, or approximately $582 USD, for the plain colors. Graphic options will retail for a more premium €649, or around $688 USD.