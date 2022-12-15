I’m sure I’m not the only one longing for the summer months to return. A lot of you folks living in the northern hemisphere could very well be down with the winter blues, dreaming of the day spring rolls around and ushers in the next riding season. Well, allow me to whet your appetite for adventure with this chill and laid-back video from Freddie Dobbs.

Freddie Dobbs describes himself as “a petrol head, lover of road trips and general adventure seeker.” Indeed in one of his videos, he does just that—a cross-country trip from Ipswich, on the east coast of England, all the way to Cornwall, situated on the far west coast of the country. Now, being from the Philippines—Manila, in particular—which is one of the most densely populated cities on Earth, I couldn’t help but daydream about the scenic countryside views and wide open spaces shown in Freddie’s video.

Freddie starts off by giving us a walkaround of his Triumph Bonneville, as well as all the gear he’s strapped onto the bike. Indeed, it’s clear that this dude knows his stuff, as he’s managed to pack light and keep the setup simple yet effective. He then explains the benefits of camping as opposed to booking a hotel or an Airbnb. While I’m sure a lot of us would indeed prefer to camp in the great outdoors as opposed to being nestled in a hotel while out on a motorcycle adventure, it turns out there are quite a few functional benefits to camping, too.

First and foremost, there’s the cost. Depending on where in the world you’re from, campsites may be in abundance, and they’re certainly much cheaper than any hotel. Freddie’s campsite of choice is a charming farm area called Sweet Hill Farm Camp Site on the Isle of Portland. The campsite has surprisingly modern facilities with toilets and a shower area, too. Of course, choosing to go camping also opens doors to a much more flexible schedule, as you can do things on a whim, and not have to worry about coordinating check-in and check-out times. Plus, you get to sleep beside your bike. I mean, who doesn’t love that?

Freddie’s video concludes with him setting up camp at Sweet Hill Farm Camp Site, and him calling it a night before the next day’s share of adventures. Part two of his trip can be found below. As it would turn out, Freddie is quite the seasoned adventurer, and has some really interesting content on his YouTube channel. Be sure to check out more of his stuff for more inspiration for your next two-wheeled adventure.