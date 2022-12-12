Check Out Zard’s New Accessories For The Harley-Davidson Sportster S

One of the latest and greatest to come out of Harley-Davidson’s assembly line is none other than the Sportster S. Designed as a modern-day evocation of the legendary Sportster range, the new Sportster S is loaded with technology never before seen in any other machine from the MoCo, not least of which is the new Revolution Max engine.

Departing from convention, the new Revolution Max found in the Sportster S—as is the same one in the Pan America—turns an eye towards the future with liquid-cooling, electronic fuel-injection, and 121 horsepower at its disposal. The result is the most powerful, performance-focused Sportster to date. Needless to say, the Sportster S has enjoyed quite a lot of success in the enthusiast market, and the emergence of lots of aftermarket upgrades and accessories for this bike is a testament to its popularity.

One such aftermarket company to turn its attention to the Sportster S is Italian exhaust specialist Zard, with its new Top Gun exhaust system. Now, whether or not the new exhaust system pays homage to the legendary movie remains to be confirmed, however, what we do know is that it gives the all-American cruiser an Italian touch.

Right off the bat, we know that changing the exhaust of a bike is done mostly for the purpose of improving sound. Any power gains are usually considered a bonus. Regardless, Zard claims some impressive power gains from the installation of the exhaust alone, with a 2.4-horsepower hump and a 7-lb-ft increase in torque. It’s also nearly four kilograms lighter than the stock system.

As for styling, the Top Gun exhaust system is made entirely out of stainless steel, and much like the stock system, makes use of a 2-into-1-into-2 configuration. It gets cylindrical silencers adorned with carbon fiber end caps, while the pipes and silencers are finished in a sleek matte black. Lastly, the Zard logo is riveted to the tip of the upper silencer.

To make things even better, the Zard Top Gun exhaust is fully compliant with the latest Euro 5 regulations, provided that you install the supplier dB-killer. To complement the new look of the exhaust system, Zard also offers a two-piece carbon fiber heat shield that covers the headers of the Sportster S, giving it a sleeker, more sporty aesthetic with a modern touch. To complement the carbon heat shield, Zard also launched a carbon-fiber radiator shroud, headlight cowl, and left side panel.