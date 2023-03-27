The Xiang Shuai XN650N Is An Audacious Sportster 883 Imitation

When it comes to cruisers, few models have heritage and legacy that runs as deep as that of the Harley-Davidson Sportster. Sure, the Bonneville range from Triumph also has decades of history, but it isn't exclusively present in the cruiser segment, so I guess we'll have to give that honor to the good old Sportster.

Indeed, when someone – or something, for that matter, holds a strong position in a certain field, a lot of other players would want to imitate them in the hopes of achieving success. This is true even in the world of motorcycles, with established brands from Europe, the U.S., and Japan often being imitated by a multitude of Chinese motorcycle manufacturers. We've seen countless laughable attempts at imitating popular models, some of which you can read below, but this time around, it's the Harley-Davidson Sportster 883's turn to be copied.

The clone comes to us from Chinese manufacturer Xiang Shuai, a rather obscure brand which doesn't seem to operate anywhere other than mainland China. The XN650N, as it's called, is the spitting image of the Harley Iron 883, and Xiang Shuai clearly didn't even try to hide it. For starters, the fuel tank, headlight, and even the engine casing look almost exactly the same.

Having said that, there are some differences, and it's clear that Xiang Shuai made these differences to be able to price the XS650N more affordably in the market. Instead of a nicely designed analog gauge, the clone sports a digital dash – something which, when produced in volumes, is markedly cheaper than manufacturing a stylish analog display. Of course, the engine is different, too. The XS650N is rocking a 650cc V-twin engine which produces 53 ponies – surprisingly even more than the Harley. Let's take a look at it one more time – can you tell which is the clone, and which is the real deal?

With all that on the table, it's highly unlikely that this XS650N will ever be seen plying roads outside of China. However, the notion of a made-in-China Harley-Davidson is no longer so absurd, as precisely that has already become a reality. We've talked about the X350, the first model to roll out of the Harley x QJ Motor partnership. In fact, the bike has already been confirmed for the U.S. as a training bike dubbed the X 350RA. It doesn't look like it'll be offered for sale anytime soon, though.