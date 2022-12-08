Wunderlich Presents The Hard Case-Mounted Bagpacker II Saddlebag

Wunderlich, one of the most popular aftermarket manufacturers of accessories and upgrades for BMW Motorrad machines, continues diversifying its product portfolio to cater to the needs of all sorts of riders. Particularly popular among GS owners, Wunderlich’s products are both practical, while at the same time serving as a fashion statement for these large ADV machines.

While the standard hard cases and panniers outfitted onto top-shelf GS bikes usually offer enough storage capacity, Wunderlich has introduced soft saddlebags that mount atop these cases—be it for more storage, or just to give your bike a more rugged, overland-esque aesthetic. The new Bagpacker II saddlebags are very different from traditional saddlebags which you attach, well, on your saddle. Instead, they mount onto the side panniers of your bike, and are compatible with the stock side panniers found on the BMW R 1200 GS, R 1250 GS, F 750 GS, and F 850 GS.

For non-BMW owners looking to get a whiff of the added practicality of these saddlebags, the Bagpacker II can also be fitted on any hard case with tie-down hooks. As for the bag itself, it obviously isn’t as protective as actually storing your stuff in the hard cases, but nevertheless, it offers some abrasion resistance and water repellency thanks to its Cordura TrueLock fabric construction.

The main pocket of the Bagpacker II offers a storage capacity of 14 liters, however, Wunderlich has equipped the bag with a expansion zipper that provides an impressive nine liters of extra storage space. Furthermore, the top of the saddlebag features a MOLLE fastening system, allowing you to attach all sorts of extra accessories to the bag. In the styling department, Wunderlich has kept things rather sober with a black finish and a blue interior lining. As such, the bag should be a perfect match for your GS, or any other adventure bike for that matter, regardless of its color. The Bagpacker II retails for 151.16 Euros, or about $157 USD.