Belgian Manufacturer Neco Introduces The Dinno 125 Scooter In Europe

Neco, a Belgian brand focusing on affordable yet stylish small-displacement two-wheelers has a new offering in the retro-style scooter space. It's called the Dinno 125, and it looks to go up against major players such as Vespa and Lambretta, but at a fraction of the price tag. Now, it's clear that Neco operates in the budget-focused spectrum, and as such, there are a few things to be expected from the Dinno 125. Let's take a closer look.

For starters, yes, it is indeed manufactured in China, and as such, Neco is able to sell it for an attractive 2,299 Euros (approximately $2,300 USD). It boasts retro styling, and it's clear to see that Neco had Vespa in its crosshairs when coming up with the design of the Dinno. The front facia of the scooter, however, has a hint of modernism. This is especially true since that front, rear, and turn signals all use LEDs, along with daytime running lights. Although advertised as a budget scooter, the Dinno does not skimp on amenities since it has a USB charging connector and an LCD-analog dash.

When it comes to performance, Neco keeps things simple with a basic 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder. Thanks to electronic fuel-injection, it complies with the latest emission standards and returns some hefty efficiency figures. It also has a top speed of 56 miles per hour, making it more than capable of tackling the urban jungle at a respectable pace. Complementing the basic powerplant are equally rudimentary underpinnings. The Dinno 125 comes to a stop thanks to a single front disc brake mated to a rear drum brake. It rolls on 10-inch wheels on both ends, and overall, tips the scales at no more than 100 kilograms.

As for pricing and availability, the Neco Dinno 125, as mentioned previously, retails for just 2,299 Euros, making out to around $2,300 USD. Available across Europe and ideal for first-time riders or folks looking for a practical, no-frills, all-rounder scooter, you have the option of three colors: Blue, Black, and Gray.

