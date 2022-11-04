Manufacturers and media are turning their attention to Milan, Italy, for the 79th edition of EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori). Brands typically save their news-breaking models and announcements for the Milan Motorcycle Shows, and Yamaha has a full program planned for the Team Blue faithful.

The firm's 1,500-square-meter (16,145 sq-ft) exhibit space will feature three separate sections (Race, Feel, and Move), welcoming attendees to peruse Iwata’s upcoming lineup. The brand has remained busy in the lead-up to the annual trade show as well, rolling out revised versions of its R125 sportbike, Ténéré 700 adventurer, and Ténéré Rally Edition along with the XMAX 125 and 300 scooters.

We haven’t seen updates for the Tracer 7/7GT or Niken GT just yet, but Yamaha promises to present the models at Milan's Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center. In addition to those mainstays, the MT-07 Pure trim opts to retain an LCD display (instead of the new TFT dash) and all-black livery in favor of a lower price tag, while the XSR700 Legacy should sport a vintage-inspired paint scheme similar to the current XSR125 Legacy.

The bLU cRU isn’t forgetting about the electric segment either, showcasing the Switch On program with its Moro 07 electric mountain bike, Wabash RT electric gravel bike, and Crosscore all-arounder. The OEM already confirmed the aforementioned models, but we’re truly interested in the bikes that Yamaha hasn’t officially acknowledged yet.

Throughout 2022, the rumor mill has revolved around the possibility of the CP3-powered YZF-R9 and XSR GP debuting. Most recently, Japanese media outlet Young Machine floated the idea of Yamaha prepping a renewed, retro-painted YZF-R1 for launch on the model’s 25th anniversary. Speculations aside, we’ve also seen spy images of Yamaha testing a radar-equipped Tracer 9 GT this year.

While anticipation runs high, it will be interesting to see what Yamaha actually brings to the EICMA party on November 8-13, 2022.