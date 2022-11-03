Chinese electric mobility company Yadea seems ready to showcase its newest technology in the upcoming EICMA 2022. The brand recently announced that it will be exhibiting all of its latest models in the motorcycle show in Milan, slated to happen from November 8 to 13, 2022. Having been present in EICMA since 2009, Yadea is considered by many as one of the trailblazers in the world of electric micromobility.

Yadea distributes its products all across the globe, and has a strong presence in Europe and Asia specifically. The company has a whole roster of LEVs consisting of electric motorcycles and scooters, pedal-assisted e-bikes, and e-scooters. Commenting on the company’s participation in EICMA 2022, Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea Europe Division said, “Since our first visit to EICMA in 2009, Yadea has grown to be a leading global micromobility brand sold throughout 100 countries and regions. Reflecting on this gives us a chance to consider how far we've come and cements our vision to continue to grow and serve more customers globally.”

Yadea will exhibit a wide variety of goods at EICMA 2022, including electric kick scooters, e-bikes, and more. The newly improved Guanneng 3 line, which represents a new generation of long-range, intelligent electric vehicles and incorporates the company's proprietary long-lasting battery technology, will be one of the highlights. Yadea claims that the battery has a capacity that is 30-percent more than that of typical lead-acid batteries and low-temperature safety, and that the battery has a lifespan of more than 1,000 cycles.

The sleek Y80 e-bike, which blends style and performance and has a 350W electric motor that produces 100 Nm, or around 70 ft-lbs of torque, will also be on display. It is powered by a 36V, 10.5Ah large-capacity battery. The bike is anticipated to have a pedal-assisted range of up to 80 kilometers, or 50 miles. Of course, expect other Yadea products to be showcased at EICMA, as well. These include the Y1S, G5, and C1S electric scooters, as well as its small, urban-focused electric kick-scooters.

Yadea has been growing in the western market over the past few years to offer commuters and enthusiasts alike with inexpensive, technologically advanced, lightweight EVs. The company has made its debut in Spain, concentrating on urban mobility. The business has established operations in Germany and took part in the well-attended Eurobike Exhibition, where it displayed its impressive selection of e-bike models.