On November 1, 2022, Yamaha Motor Europe officially launched the 2023 Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition with a few modest but useful updates for the new year. The tweaks may be small, but they’re the kinds of adjustments that riders can most definitely appreciate, so let’s dive in.

For 2023, both the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition get a new five-inch, dual-theme TFT display up front. Riders can choose how they want the display to appear based on their personal preferences, from Explorer to Street modes. Explorer mode keeps the focus on RPM, so riders can keep their torque in the desired range when riding off road. Meanwhile, Street mode gives a more traditional display, with analogue-look circular dials to provide useful information while street riding.

The 2023 Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition also both come with smartphone connectivity, thanks to Yamaha’s Communication Control Unit (CCU). Using the free Yamaha MyRide app, riders can link their smartphone of choice to their bike, allowing them to see phone notifications on their bike’s display, as well as view bike parameters in the app on their phone as desired.

Riders who enjoy exploring off road with their Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition will be happy to know that the 2023 bikes get a new, enhanced ABS system. Instead of simply offering riders the choice of On or Off settings for ABS, like the previous version did, the 2023 version offers three modes—as previously found on the World Raid edition. Choose from ABS Full On, Front Wheel On/Rear Wheel Off, and Full Off to make your off-road riding life a whole lot more fun and manageable.

Both the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition come prewired for the Yamaha accessory quickshifter straight from the factory in 2023. Other small but significant updates include a redesigned front brake lever, which is sturdier and more able to withstand damage in the event of a crash. Both bikes also get new USB sockets to replace the old 12V ones, and LED flashers now come standard on both bikes.

Colorways and graphics on the 2023 Ténéré 700 are Icon Blue and Tech Kamo. The 2023 Ténéré 700 Rally Edition comes in Heritage White. Both pricing and availability will vary by region throughout Europe, so your best bet for the most current information is to reach out to your local Yamaha dealer if you’re in Europe to get the most accurate information for your area.