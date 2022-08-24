Japanese media outlet Young Machine is well connected to Japan’s Big Four—to say the least. The publication always seems to have the latest scoop on new models coming out of the Land of the Rising Sun. From the 30th anniversary Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade to the revived Dax 125, Young Machine’s speculations always seem to hit the nail on the head.

With that sterling track record, it’s hard to discount the outlet’s prognostications, especially when its latest issue contains a previously trademarked model. Back in April, 2022, Yamaha filed a trademark request with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the rights to the XSR GP name.

Though the submitted documents lacked any technical specifications, we theorized that Team Blue could turn one of its road-oriented MT/XSR machines into a retro racer, complete with Grand Prix-inspired bodywork. According to Young Machine, that’s exactly what the Iwata factory intends to do with the XSR900 platform.

For 2022, Yamaha overhauled the throwback roadster with its Euro 5-compliant CP3 (inline-three) engine, advanced electronics, sporty chassis adjustments, and ‘80s Grand Prix styling. Based on Young Machine’s digital rendering, it seems like the XSR GP would follow in that sartorial vein. However, a boxy tail cowl and a wraparound fairing would fully deliver on the ‘80s aesthetic.

Should Yamaha release a CP3-powered XSR GP in 2023, we fully anticipate the tried-and-true inline-three to return in its current form. That means the nostalgic naked turned sportbike would still pump out 119 ponies at 10,000 rpm and 68.6 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. The model would also join a growing list of faired neo-retros including the Triumph Speed Triple RR, MV Agusta Superveloce, and Honda’s upcoming Hawk 11.

Aside from the XSR GP, we can’t help but note the other potential releases envisioned on Young Machine’s October 2022 issue cover. From a winged Yamaha YZF-R1 to the Kawasaki Z400RS to the Honda Rebel 1100 Tour, the Big Four could have a lot in store for 2023. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a couple more months before we learn if the publication's speculations ring true or not.