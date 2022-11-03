On November 3, 2022, Triumph revealed the 2023 Street Triple R, Street Triple RS, and Street Triple Moto2 Edition—truly a triple threat fit to howl into the year two thousand and twenty-three.

You want more power? You’ve got it. The liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam, 765cc triple engine features a bore and stroke of 78mm x 53.4mm. The 2023 Street Triple R now makes a claimed 118.4 brake horsepower at 11,500 rpm, while the RS and the Moto2 Edition each make 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm. Maximum torque for all three versions is the same: 59 pound-feet at 9,500 rpm. (Please note, the Belgian market does not get the Moto2 Edition, and the Street Triple R and RS for this market both make a claimed 114 bhp at 11,300 rpm.)

In each Street Triple variant, this engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a wet, multiplate, slip & assist clutch. Triumph says that it’s focused on responsiveness and acceleration, both in the gearing and the final drive across all three models. A Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter now comes standard on all three bikes.

The 2023 Street Triple R and RS both get 12mm wider handlebars than the previous version, while the Moto2 Edition adds a set of clip-ons that are both 80mm lower and 50mm further forward than the standard handlebars found on the R and RS. If you want a sportier, more aggressive riding position, the Moto2 could be the right choice—well, that and its top-of-range Öhlins fully adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema calipers.

Suspension and Brakes

Speaking of suspension and braking, here’s what you get on each bike. The 2023 Street Triple R and RS come with 41mm Showa USD Separate Function Forks – Big Piston, which are fully adjustable and have 115mm of wheel travel. The Moto2 Edition comes with an Öhlins NIX30 fully-adjustable front fork, which also has 115mm of wheel travel.

In the rear, the Street Triple R gets a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, which is fully adjustable and has 133.5mm of wheel travel. Bump up to the RS or the Moto2 Edition, and you get an Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir fully-adjustable monoshock instead, offering 131.2mm of wheel travel.

As for brakes, the Street Triple R gets a pair of Brembo M4.32 four-piston, radially-mounted monoblock calipers with two 310mm floating brake discs. Meanwhile, the Street Triple RS and Moto2 Edition bikes get a pair of Brembo Stylema four-piston, radially-mounted monobloc calipers, a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder, and two 310mm floating discs. All 2023 Street Triples feature new Optimized Cornering ABS.

Measurements

Measurements are slightly different across the range, with the 2023 Street Triple R taking up the most physical space, although the claimed wet weight is only a single kilogram heavier than the RS and Moto2 Editions. The R is 2,055mm long, while the RS is 2,052mm long, and the Moto2 is 2,051mm long. Handlebar width on the R and RS is 792mm, while the Moto2 Edition pares that number down to a very fitting 765mm. Seat height on the R is 826mm, while it’s 836mm on the RS and 839 on the Moto2 Edition.

Wheelbase is 1,402mm on the R, 1,399mm on the RS, and 1,397mm on the Moto2. Rake and trail are 23.7 degrees and 97.8mm on the R, 23.2 degrees and 96.9mm on the RS, and 23.0 degrees and 95.3mm on the Moto2 Edition. The service interval across the range is now 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers), or 12 months—whichever comes first, says Triumph.

Additional Features

The cast aluminum 17-inch wheels now come shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires if you choose the RS or Moto2 Edition. Stick with the Street Triple R, and you’ll get Continental ContiRoad rubber instead.

Other updates to the 2023 Triumph Street Triple range include switchable optimized cornering traction control that’s supported by the IMU, in addition to the previously-mentioned optimized cornering ABS. The Street Triple R also gets four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and one rider-configurable mode. Both the RS and Moto2 Editions get those four modes, as well as an additional Track mode.

The 2023 Street Triple R gets a multi-function instrument setup, including a TFT display. Both the RS and Moto2 Editions come with a five-inch, full-color TFT display with angle adjustability to optimize the rider’s view as they desire. It also comes with the My Triumph connectivity system already enabled, ready for pairing with your smartphone of choice. Full LED lighting and wheelie control come standard, as does a 15-liter fuel tank.

Cosmetics

The overall bodywork has evolved a new sharpness for the new year, along with a new silencer shape meant to give an even more aggressive air to this potent middleweight street and track weapon. The Moto2 Edition gets carbon fiber bodywork—and each colorway will be limited-edition only, with just 765 made in each color.

Speaking of colors, the 2023 Street Triple R will come in your choice of Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Yellow graphics, or Crystal White with Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics. The Street Triple RS comes in three colorways: Silver Ice with Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics, Carnival Red with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics, or Cosmic Yellow with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics.

Meanwhile, the Moto2 Edition comes in your choice of two racing-derived liveries. The Triumph Racing Yellow features an Aluminium Silver rear sub-frame. The Crystal White features a Triumph Racing Yellow rear subframe. Both colorways feature exclusive Moto2 touches, including branding on the bike and on the startup screen on your display.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability for the 2023 Triumph Street Triple lineup varies by region. In the U.S., the 2023 Street Triple 765 R starts at $9,995, while the Street Triple RS starts at $12,595. The limited-edition Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition starts at $15,395. For availability and pricing information in your region, your best bet is to reach out to your local Triumph dealer for details.

Please check back later for a host of additional photos.