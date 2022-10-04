The James Bond film series commemorates its 60th anniversary in 2022. With the latest installment, No Time to Die, marking the 25th Bond film and the franchise’s first partnership with Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles, it’s cause for even more celebrations. Of course, the sexagenary spy honors the milestone like any sixty-year-old—with a new motorcycle—specifically, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR.

Hinckley handles the Bond-badged retro racer with the utmost care. The Black, Granite Grey, and Storm Grey livery maintains 007’s clandestine status, and tonal graphics add an air of distinction. While “60 Years of Bond” logos pressed into the tank’s knee cutouts catch the eye, finer details pull the viewer further in. The tightening aperture from the iconic Bond gun barrel opening sequence decorates the bubble fairing while all 25 Bond film titles (in their original fonts) adorn the top of the fuel tank.

Gallery: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition

7 Photos

All 60 ultra-limited Speed Triple RRs come with trim-exclusive gold badging and detailing. Each unit also bears its individual production number stamped on the handlebar clamp. If that isn’t enough special treatment, Triumph even throws in a hand-signed (by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor) certificate of authenticity and a 007-branded indoor bike cover.

Sadly, we don’t get any fork-mounted machine guns or tire-slashing axles, but Hinckley kits out the Speed Triple with Bond-worthy gadgetry all its own. State-of-the-art rider aids like cornering ABS and lean-dependent traction control still reins in the 1,160cc inline-triple's 92.3 lb-ft of torque, while a bi-directional quickshifter lets the RR’s 178 horses run.

Just like Bond, the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension adapts to all situations. The Brembo Stylema calipers provide more bite than Jaws and the Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires yield more grip than a Walther PPK handle.

Living up to the spy roots, Triumph hasn’t revealed the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition’s availability or pricing. The brand remains cryptic with its instructions too, directing interested customers to “contact a Triumph dealer immediately for the opportunity to own a piece of motorcycle and film history”. They may go light on the details, but we can confidently say that the Bond Edition will cost more than the standard Speed Triple 1200 RR’s $20,950 starting price.