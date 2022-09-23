There’s no rest for Pirelli. The Italian tire manufacturer has been hard at work in the last few years. In 2021 alone, Pirelli released the Diablo Rosso IV, updated Diablo Superbike variants, and the Diablo Rosso Corsa IV. This year, the firm celebrates its 150th anniversary, and it continues developing its next-generation Diablo Supercorsa line.

In 2004, Pirelli struck a deal to become the sole tire supplier for the FIM Superbike World Championship. That partnership helped the brand launch the track-exclusive Diablo Superbike slick just one year later. By 2007, the Diablo Supercorsa SC race tire debuted.

The SP (Sport Production) variant joined the Diablo Supercorsa family in 2008. Pirelli produces the SC line with a single race rubber compound, while the SP offers a sticky race compound at the shoulders and a road compound center band. The dual-compound construction meets road homologation while also ensuring sufficient mileage.

Over the years, national races series along with Supersport and Superstock classes have showcased the Diablo Supercosa SC tires. Those same supersports and literbikes turn to the SP models for everyday street use, but the hypersport tire also favors highly-popular naked bikes and hyper nakeds. This raceway-to-roadway approach lives up to the Pirelli’s “we sell what we race, we race what we sell” motto.

Pirelli goes heavy on teasing the new Supercorsas but goes light on the details. We only know that the manufacturer is currently conducting final-stage testing on the next-generation tire line. That means everything from compound(s) to carcass construction to siping remains on the table. Sadly, we’ll have to wait for 2023 before Pirelli officially rolls out the new Diablo Supercorsa models.

Once Pirelli introduces the new high-performance range, the Supercorsa will complete the fourth-generation Diablo refresh, which includes the Diablo Rosso IV, Diablo Rosso Corsa IV, and Diablo Superbike families.