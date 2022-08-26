The NIU SQi Is A Confusing But Interesting Electric Two Wheeler

Up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer NIU has been making a name for itself in China and parts of Europe thanks to its affordable and accessible EVs. It recently unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric two-wheelers, and has, for the most part, been making good on its promises. As is the case with most Chinese manufacturers, new models are made available in the domestic market first, before being introduced in the global market.

This is the case with NIU’s newest machine, the SQi. At present, NIU has already released the RQi, a 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle which is set to hit the European market before the end of summer. While the RQi is through and through an electric motorcycle, the SQi is a little bit different. You see, not everyone can ride a motorcycle, and not everyone in need of fast and accessible mobility has a motorcycle license. Sure, there are pedal bikes and even electric bikes currently available—but what if you wanted the look and feel of a motorcycle? Well, this is where the SQi enters the picture.

In essence, the SQi is an electric moped with pedals that work similarly to a standard bicycle. Now, for us who are used to actually riding motorbikes, the SQi is extremely underwhelming and maybe even a little bit of a missed opportunity, especially given how stylish and performance-oriented electric motorcycles are so far and few in between. Regardless of that, for those who are only just beginning their two-wheeled journeys with close to zero knowledge of real motorcycle performance, the SQi could be the best thing since sliced bread.

Whatever the SQi is, or whatever you perceive it to be, it does still have to conform to a set of rules and regulations governing e-bikes. As such, its 400W electric motor can provide assistance to speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour, that’s 15.5 miles per hour—in case the metric figure didn’t seem slow enough. It sips juice from either a 20 or 24 Ah battery pack, and returns anywhere from 40 to 47 miles of range on a single charge. It gets smartphone connectivity, and a whole bunch of features you can access through your smartphone, too.

When all is said and done, the SQi’s strongest selling point is undeniably its design. With a full-on motorcycle-esque appearance, it certainly looks way faster than it really is. It’s also loaded with modern-day tech, and if all you want to do is to cruise around the city at a snail’s pace, and perhaps burn a few calories in the process, the SQi could be just right for you. The price? A not-so-cheap 8,999 Yuan ($1,313 USD) for the base model and 9,599 Yuan ($1,401 USD) for the top-trim.