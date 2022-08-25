Super Soco knows the importance of youthful energy. The VMoto subsidiary commonly appeals to younger riders with electric motorcycles like the TC Max and TC Wanderer along with electric scooters such as the CPx and CUmini. As trend cycles get shorter and shorter, the Chinese brand has to continue to keep its styling fresh and modern. In that case, what better place to source new ideas than from the halls of the top design colleges?

So, Super Soco turned to the Automotive and Transport Design department of England’s Coventry College. The collaborative project tasked students with creating a brand-new design based on the firm’s popular CPx step-through scooter. Led by Coventry University’s Dr. Shaun Hutchinson & Aamer Mahmud, the students submitted renderings for Super Soco CEO Richard Jordan and Senior Operations Manager Daniel Frost’s scrutiny.

After poring over the drafts, Super Soco awarded first place to Vivek Marathe, Samuel Potts, and Sandeep Vasireddy.

Vivek Marathe - Tude Samuel Potts - Fun N Go

Marathe’s winning Tude project fused sustainability with individuality, attracting younger generations with biodegradable bodywork and a nifty storage frunk. Samuel Potts left environmentalism to the electric powertrain with his Fun N Go design, focusing all his efforts on crafting a sleek form around the CPx chassis.

“I approached this project trying to design something with a fun and sci-fi inspired, with a distinct style,” noted Potts. “The design I ended up with has a feature-piece front fairing, minimalist battery cover, and ‘floating’ seat, which I’m hoping creates the visual excitement and fun I wanted to achieve.”

Sandeep Vasireddy took the same aesthetic-centered approach as Potts but drew from the past with his EN3 (Electric Neutral 3KWh) concept. Presented as a future take on a café racer, the rendering is equal parts familiar and novel.

“The opportunity to look at where electric motorcycles can offer benefits and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the modern urban environments is really exciting,” explained Frost. “Super Soco is proud to be working with the next generation of future Automotive and Transport designers who will be at the forefront of our next generation transport needs.”

While the Coventry x Soco Moto designs certainly push the boundaries of current scooter cosmetics, it doesn’t seem like the brand has any plans to adopt these radical concepts just yet. Still, it’s great to see where the future generation of designers is headed.