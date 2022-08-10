Scorpion Updates Retro Belfast Helmet With Evo And Evo Carbon Options

City dwellers who depend on their two-wheelers to go around town have the choice to pare down on gear. Due to the extremely slow traffic speeds, riding in the city, especially in crowded and congested ones like those in Europe and Asia, might actually be safer than riding for sport or pleasure. However, due to the intense heat, it is imperative to wear breathable, light-weight riding gear.

The traditional full face helmet may be replaced with a jet helmet, and wearing light riding jackets, pants, and shoes are other practical methods to stay cool while being safe. When it comes to helmets, scooter riders—particularly Vespisti or other like neo-retro city commuters—typically opt for jet lids in a neo-retro style. Fortunately, Korean helmet maker Scorpion has redesigned its Belfast retro-style city helmet.

Scorpion is best known for its sporty full-face helmets, particularly adorning the head of 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo. However, the business also makes a variety of fashionable urban helmets and touring modulars. With its Belfast jet, the company has also been serving urban neo-retro enthusiasts for a while. The classic helmet from the equipment maker is being upgraded this year with the Belfast Evo and Belfast Evo Carbon.

Since it is a round helmet with a fairly traditional design, the Belfast Evo variants look extremely similar to the earlier ones. However, since the helmet has been homologated to ECE R22-06, things have changed within the Ultra-TCT fiberglass shell. The Kwikwick 2 inside of the Belfast Evo is hypoallergenic, detachable, and washable. It also has Kwikfit grooves for eyewear compatibility, a hand-stitched synthetic leather lining, and a chinstrap with a micrometric fastening strap. A Speedview sunscreen with anti-fog treatment is also available. Given that it only weighs 1,100 grams, the setup is quite light.

As for the Belfast Evo Carbon, it boasts an even lighter weight of 950 grams thanks to its carbon shell. Furthermore, it gets Kwikwick 3 coating for the interior for an even more comfortable, breezy feel. Of course, it commands quite a premium at 299.90 Euros ($306 USD), as opposed to the Evo's 169.90 Euro ($173 USD) price tag.