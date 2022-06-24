Scorpion Introduces EXO-230 Commuter Helmet

You may be familiar with Scorpion helmets as the brand of choice of the reigning MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo. Indeed, the helmet manufacturer has enjoyed a lot of fame following the French rider’s victory, and in fact, has an impressive selection of helmets that fit a wide range of applications. Apart from sportbike and touring helmets, Scorpion also has commuter focused helmets designed for comfort, safety, and practicality.

Such is the case with the brand’s newest offering, the EXO-230, a three-quarters jet helmet. This street focused commuter lid is perfect for scooter riders as well as those who take their steeds to work or school on a daily basis. From a styling perspective, it’s clear that the helmet carries some of the race-inspired design we find in the brand’s sportier lids. It sports a thoroughly modern design and lightweight construction thanks to a blend of advanced polycarbonate materials.

Despite being an open-face helmet, Scorpion claims that the EXO-230 is rather quiet, thanks to the external visor which has been designed specifically to reduce air turbulence at speed. Furthermore, a drop-down internal visor can be used during sunnier days to keep the glare away from your eyes. Comfort is provided by eyewear-compatible interior liner made out of KwikWick-C fabric, a material that’s designed to keep your skin cool and dry. It’s completely removable and washable, further adding to its longevity and premium feel.

Ventilation is provided by air intakes on the top of the helmet, as well as a heat extractor at the rear. Additional safety is provided by triple-density interior foam. Scorpion offers the EXO-230 in a variety of sizes. More specifically, three shell sizes are spread across XS to S, M to L, and XL to XXL sizes. Because of its rather advanced safety features, the EXO-230 is approved to the ECE R22-06 standard, and comes with a five-year warranty.

It’s offered in multiple colors, with Matte Black retailing for 139.90 Euros ($150 USD). Standard Black, White, and Matte Anthracite color options are available for 149.90 Euros ($159 USD), while the premium Condor, Fenix, and SR versions retail for 159.90 Euros ($171 USD).