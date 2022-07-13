These Degner Saddlebags Add Style And Utility To The Honda GB350

Honda’s CB350 first made its rebirth in India back in 2020, where it received mass acclaim for its simple, beautiful styling, and decent performance. Christened the H’Ness (pronounced Highness), the CB350 instantly became a formidable rival to the likes of Royal Enfield’s Classic and Meteor 350, as well as all the other retro-inspired models in the Indian market.

Subsequently, the whole world would clamor for the CB350 to be released in other markets, but alas, it was not to be. Japan, however, would prove to continue being one of the lucky ones to get cool bikes available nowhere else in the world, as the CB350 soon made its way to Japan under the GB350 moniker. So yes, Honda’s classic-style roadster is available only in India and Japan. That said, an aftermarket and custom scene surrounding this bike has grown, and countless upgrades and accessories have emerged to make this charming roadster even better.

In the Japan-specific version, the GB350, an aftermarket specialist called Degner has released a set of dapper saddlebags that add much-welcome utility and gentlemanly character to this already handsome machine. These faux leather saddlebags have been designed specifically to match the contour of the GB350’s styling, and incorporate a diagonal shape parallel to the lines of the bike’s frame and engine. This gives the illusion of continuity, treating your eyes to consistent lines whether the bike is sitting still or in motion.

The nice thing about Degner’s saddlebags is the fact that they’re completely waterproof thanks to their synthetic leather construction. Furthermore, unlike other saddlebags that lose their shape when empty, Degner’s bags get PE board reinforcements beneath the synthetic leather surface, allowing them to retain their form even without anything in them. Each bag has a storage capacity of 12 liters, and you can choose to fit either one or a pair, depending on your needs and preferences.

Degner’s saddlebags are available in either black or brown, and measure 31 centimeters in length, 40 centimeters in width, and 14 centimeters in thickness. The set comes with a mounting belt and a rain cover for added protection in wet weather. The entire kit is available at a price of 24,200 Yen (approximately $176 USD) in Japan, including tax, but the products can be shipped to other parts of the world (ahem, India) for an added fee.