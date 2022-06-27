Resource shortages, manufacturing delays, and shipping demand have plagued countless industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The electric motorcycle market is no exception, and small startups like Malibu, California’s Sondors seem to be taking the brunt of the blow.

When the company unveiled the Metacycle in January, 2021, EV diehards and doubters alike marveled at the electric motorbike’s 80-mph top speed, 80-mile range, and $5,000 price tag. Then, in September, 2021, the electric mobility brand announced that it had to move back initial Metacycle deliveries to Q4 2021.

Sondors cited not just industry-wide challenges but also record-breaking demand as the cause for the setback. Unfortunately, the holidays came and went, and no Sondors customers found a Metacycle under their tree.

Most recently, though, the firm sent an update to pre-order customers claiming that the first units would ship starting in June, 2022.

“The first round of Metacycle is on the way, and will be arriving to Los Angeles very soon,” stated Sondors’ latest notification. “Metacycle orders will begin shipping this month as planned. All orders will be filled based on the order in which our team receives the individual colorways (Naked Silver, Supermassive and Arctic). Our logistics team will then process your order based on the order your initial purchase was made. First come. First served.”

While Sondors seems confident that initial orders will start rolling out in June, demand and delays with last-mile delivery services could also disrupt the launch.

“Please note, due to the current volume restraints our shipping partners and white glove delivery service providers are experiencing, deliveries will begin in June and continue throughout subsequent months until all orders are fulfilled,” read the prepared statement.

Those interested in a Metacycle can still reserve a unit at Sondors’ website, but the brand has implemented several changes over the past few months. Due to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) homologation, the model gained weight and lost ABS braking options. The Metacycle also received a price hike, with a new $6,000 MSRP.

Sondors has contended with industry-wide issues throughout the Metacycle project. Hopefully, all that work will finally start paying off in the second half of 2022.