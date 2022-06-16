Bluroc Motorcycles Unveils The Tracker 125 Retro-Style Roadster

Last fall, the motorcycle brand Bullit Motorcycles announced its change of name to Bluroc Motorcycles, a name already known since the Bluroc was until then a model in the range available in either 125cc or 250cc flavors. In line with the renaming of the brand, Bluroc has decided that it would be timely to launch a new model along with it.

After all, despite being based in Belgium, the brand gets its bikes from Asia, so introducing new models could be as simple as rebadging existing Asian bikes. That being said, the 2022 model-year has ushered in a new model under the Bluroc range, and it’s called the Tracker 125. From a stylistic perspective, the Tracker 125 complements Bluroc’s existing model range, which is already occupied by scrambler and cafe racer models. As the name suggests, the Tracker is a burlier, more rugged machine with style inspirations from the world of Flat Track.

As such, it’s still a very retro-looking machine, much to the delight of today’s younger, Instagram-conscious generation. It adopts timeless styling with a round headlight, spoked wheels, a long saddle, high-mounted exhaust pipe, and number plates on the sides. Underneath the Tracker’s aggressive looks, however, lies an easy-to-ride, beginner-friendly machine. As for tech and performance, it’s powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine. Equipped with liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection, the bike pumps out 15 horsepower—the limit when it comes to A1 license restrictions.

Power is sent to the rear wheel via a surprisingly modern six-speed gearbox—which is interesting, as other bikes in this segment sport five-speed units. Furthermore, the bike’s premium underpinnings are further complemented by a set of inverted front forks, a combined braking system, and a preload adjustable rear monoshock. The Bluroc Tracker 125 will certainly make for an enjoyable ride for both seasoned and new riders, thanks to its featherweight construction. It tips the scales at just 110 kilograms with its 12-liter tank filled to the brim.

As for pricing and availability, the Bluroc Tracker 125 is offered in two colors—black/gold and orange/gray—and retails for 4,499 Euros, which makes out to around $4,813 USD. While this price point may seem rather premium for a retro-style beginner bike like this, the Tracker 125’s premium features may justify the premium price tag for some.