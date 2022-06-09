Yamaha Introduces The New X-Force Scooter In Japan

Yamaha Japan has announced the release of the X-Force, a brand new, lightweight commuter scooter, on June 28, 2022. It takes the shape of a sporty scooter designed for both urban and inter-city commuting. It has a liquid 155cc single-cylinder engine in a newly built chassis, as well as modern features like traction control and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via a dedicated app.

The X-Force was built as a fun, comfortable, and convenient model for commuting to work or school on a daily basis, and is hence designated "Master of Street Scooter"— similar to how Yamaha's MT line is labeled as "Master of Torque." As a result, the X-Force has a relatively small overall footprint, with a 1,340mm wheelbase and an accessible seat height of 815mm. The X-Force has a flat saddle that provides a sporty yet pleasant riding experience. Although it was already launched in Taiwan as the Force 2.0, the X-Force has been stylishly designed in color combinations to satisfy the Japanese market.

The Yamaha X-Force scooter is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. It employs Yamaha's exclusive Blue Core and VVA technology to provide high torque over the whole rev range. Offset cylinders, forged pistons, and DiASil cylinders make the engine even more efficient. Furthermore, Yamaha has added a Smart Motor Generator, which acts as both a starter motor and a generator when riding, resulting in even greater economy and quiet engine starting.

Because of its connectivity features, the Yamaha X-Force is a good competitor for on-the-go urban living. The bike's LCD instrument panel can be linked to a smartphone running the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect mobile app. This lets the user monitor incoming calls and SMS messages, as well as the smartphone's remaining battery level and other relevant info. Furthermore, the app uses push notifications to remind the user of maintenance intervals, fuel usage, and the vehicle's last known position.

Of course, a scooter isn't a scooter unless it has a lot of storage capacity. The X-Force has a large under-seat storage capacity of 23.2 liters and two helmet holders. A 5V2A USB port also allows riders to charge their smartphones and other devices while on the road. The gasoline tank capacity is 6.1 liters, which may appear to be insufficient. When paired with the Yamaha's reported fuel economy of 40.9 kilometers per liter, the anticipated driving range is around 250 kilometers—pretty impressive

As for pricing and availability, the Yamaha X-Force has been pegged at 396,000 Yen, which translates to $2,959 USD. This presents as a challenge to Honda’s massively popular ADV 150, which even managed to make it to the U.S. market. For reference, the ADV 150 is quite a bit pricier at 451,000 Yen ($3,370 USD). That said, while the X-Force isn’t a rugged ADV scoot, it does have similar performance and practicality specs as Honda’s adventure scooter.