Chinese Manufacturer Keeway Introduces GT270 Maxi-Scooter

Chinese motorcycle maker Keeway has made quite a name for itself in Europe and Asia thanks to its premium-styled yet affordable two-wheelers consisting mainly of small to mid-displacement machines. Under the Qianjiang Group, Keeway's bike's share similar components to that of Benelli and QJ Motor. The newest model expected to come out of the Chinese company's production facility is the GT270 maxi-scooter, slated for launch in the Asian market.

This maxi-scooter is powered by a 278.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine pumping out around 20 horsepower. Given that the majority of commuter scooters in Asia have engine displacements no larger than 200cc, the GT270 will definitely be marketed as a long-distance touring-oriented scooter, and go head-to-head with the likes of the Yamaha XMAX and Kymco's maxi-scooter offerings.

The Keeway GT270 is underpinned by some pretty respectable componentry. Suspension duties are handled by KYB hardware consisting of 35mm telescopic forks, while the rear sports dual shock absorbers with preload adjustability. As for brakes, the GT270 gets an upmarket braking system complete with dual-channel ABS and J.Juan calipers. Keeway has fitted the GT270 with an LED projector headlight complete with DRLs, and a semi-digital instrument cluster, with a tachometer, coolant temperature gauge, trip meter, and clock. A keyless ignition system gives it a premium feel, while a built-in USB port offers some much-needed on-the-go convenience.

The seat height of 770mm should be fairly accessible even to shorter riders, however, a dry weight of 147 kilograms is a bit on the heavy side, even for touring scooters of this size. Perhaps the scooter's voluminous fuel tank, capable of holding 9.5 liters of gasoline, can make up for its heft, as it promises some pretty impressive range, considering the GT270's fuel-sipping single-cylinder engine. Furthermore, 10 liters of under-seat storage offer the rider the convenience of storing all their belongings securely while on the go.

The GT270 will be made available in six colors consisting of Pearl White, Matte Blue, Matte Black, Pearl White, Matte Blue, and Matte Black. As for pricing, the scooter is expected to retail around the ballpark of $3,600 USD. Specifically, the Keeway GT270 is expected to enter the Indian market in 2022, as well neighboring Asian countries where Keeway has a sizable market presence.