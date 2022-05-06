Indian motorcycle manufacturers have been scrambling to release fully electric models in recent years. This comes following the new incentives and discounts the government has rolled out specific to manufacturers. As such, electric two-wheelers of all shapes and sizes have been springing up left and right.

Interestingly, Bajaj, one of the biggest motorcycle makers in the country, seems to have been taking things slow when it comes to releasing electric two-wheelers. The brand previously released the Chetak electric scooter, and was in fact one of the first manufacturers to have an electric scooter in its lineup. However, it seems that more worthy competition from younger companies has taken the spotlight from the Chetak.

All that being said, this could all be about to change, as Bajaj is said to be looking to expand its electric vehicle range in the coming years. A report by Indian motorcycling publication BikeWale states that the company is expected to launch new EVs in the low and mid-speed segments. This means that more e-mobility products from Bajaj are certainly in the pipeline, and they’ll likely be pretty similar to the tried and tested electric scooter formula.

Additionally, Bajaj has joined forces with Yulu, an electric vehicle company in which Bajaj invested a couple of years ago. That said, there aren’t any details just yet as to what’s up and coming from Bajaj, but it’s likely that the upcoming scooter will be based on the Chetak. At this point, it’s probably worth mentioning, too, that the upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter will also be based on the Bajaj Chetak, as the Swedish company under the Pierer Mobility Group has sought the help of the Indian auto giant in developing the electric scooter.

Husqvarna’s Vektorr electric scooter concept is expected to have a lot in common with the Bajaj Chetak.

All that being said, any concrete ideas of what Bajaj could be cooking up has yet to be revealed. However, given how rapidly the electric two-wheeler segment in India is growing, we can surely expect to see something of value much sooner than later.