In May 2021, Husqvarna presented the Vektorr, a concept electric scooter that hinted at the company's future plans of electrification. Spy photos suggested that development is well underway. It's clear that the wheels are turning, we just don't know what exactly to expect just yet. Luckily, given the fact that the Vektorr is being built by Bajaj in India, we can expect several similarities with the Chetak electric scooter.

Because Bajaj and Husqvarna have done a fine job of disguising its final appearance, we still don't know if the Vektorr will feature the same radical styling as the concept model, or a more simplistic aesthetic like the Bajaj Chetak. However, we do know that beneath the skin, it will be built in the same facility as the Indian electric scooter. As such, should it share a similar platform and powertrain, it would be capable of reaching a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour (about 28 miles per hour), as well as a claimed range of 95 kilometers (just shy of 60 miles) on a single charge.

As with the Chetak, impressive range can be accomplished if the speed is limited to around 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour). A brushless DC electric motor with a peak power output of roughly 5.4 horsepower provides adequate punch for city duty. It sips juice from a 3kWh lithium battery pack. That said, it won't be surprising if the Vektorr comes with switchable riding modes for added convenience.

We can expect certain quality components from the Bajaj Chetak to be carried over to the Husqvarna Vektorr. For starters, we could see a single-sided front fork and a rear monoshock positioned laterally. In terms of braking, a front disc brake coupled with a rear drum brake is likely to be sufficient to bring the scooter to a safe halt.

Last but not least, expect the Vektorr to come with fancy electronic features such as a fully digital instrument panel, and full-LED lighting. So far, this is all we know about the upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr scooter. As you can see, a lot of it is speculation, too, so we'll have to wait and see what exactly Husqvarna and Bajaj are cooking up for us.